All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|60
|40
|18
|2
|0
|82
|228
|185
|Reading
|58
|34
|20
|4
|0
|72
|209
|168
|Maine
|57
|32
|22
|2
|1
|67
|205
|164
|Worcester
|60
|31
|26
|3
|0
|65
|195
|198
|Adirondack
|59
|24
|26
|8
|1
|57
|193
|205
|Trois-Rivieres
|59
|22
|35
|2
|0
|46
|176
|231
|Norfolk
|60
|15
|40
|2
|3
|35
|166
|268
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|59
|36
|19
|3
|1
|76
|190
|167
|Florida
|58
|33
|17
|4
|4
|74
|195
|172
|Greenville
|60
|33
|19
|7
|1
|74
|200
|183
|South Carolina
|59
|34
|20
|4
|1
|73
|205
|170
|Atlanta
|61
|31
|24
|5
|1
|68
|195
|208
|Orlando
|62
|29
|25
|7
|1
|66
|198
|219
|Savannah
|61
|23
|28
|9
|1
|56
|175
|210
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|61
|40
|15
|4
|2
|86
|219
|144
|Cincinnati
|59
|38
|12
|6
|3
|85
|220
|167
|Indy
|60
|36
|21
|3
|0
|75
|210
|177
|Fort Wayne
|58
|30
|22
|4
|2
|66
|223
|222
|Wheeling
|60
|25
|30
|5
|0
|55
|187
|200
|Kalamazoo
|58
|23
|31
|4
|0
|50
|140
|184
|Iowa
|59
|15
|31
|12
|1
|43
|152
|220
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|59
|47
|9
|2
|1
|97
|243
|128
|Kansas City
|59
|27
|24
|6
|2
|62
|186
|193
|Utah
|59
|29
|27
|3
|0
|61
|178
|214
|Allen
|58
|29
|27
|1
|1
|60
|208
|217
|Wichita
|60
|27
|28
|5
|0
|59
|187
|195
|Rapid City
|58
|27
|30
|1
|0
|55
|195
|220
|Tulsa
|57
|19
|30
|7
|1
|46
|171
|220
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 2
Florida 7, Trois-Rivieres 5
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3
Reading 8, Atlanta 2
Savannah 5, Jacksonville 2
Toledo 3, Indy 2
Greenville 4, South Carolina 1
Wheeling 4, Norfolk 3
Worcester 4, Maine 3
Cincinnati 3, Iowa 1
Kansas City 5, Wichita 2
Utah 2, Allen 1
Rapid City 6, Tulsa 4
Idaho 6, Orlando 2
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Reading, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
