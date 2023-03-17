MARCH MADNESS: What to expect on Day 2 | Wizards draft prospects to watch | Maryland WBB starts tournament journey | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Live Radio
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 59 40 17 2 0 82 226 179
Reading 57 33 20 4 0 70 201 166
Maine 56 32 21 2 1 67 202 160
Worcester 59 30 26 3 0 63 191 195
Adirondack 58 23 26 8 1 55 187 203
Trois-Rivieres 58 22 34 2 0 46 171 224
Norfolk 59 15 40 1 3 34 163 264

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 58 36 18 3 1 76 188 162
South Carolina 58 34 19 4 1 73 204 166
Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 188 167
Greenville 59 32 19 7 1 72 196 182
Atlanta 60 31 23 5 1 68 193 200
Orlando 61 29 24 7 1 66 196 213
Savannah 60 22 28 9 1 54 170 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 60 39 15 4 2 84 216 142
Cincinnati 58 37 12 6 3 83 217 166
Indy 59 36 21 2 0 74 208 174
Fort Wayne 57 29 22 4 2 64 218 219
Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 183 197
Kalamazoo 57 23 30 4 0 50 137 179
Iowa 58 15 30 12 1 43 151 217

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 58 46 9 2 1 95 237 126
Kansas City 58 26 24 6 2 60 181 191
Allen 57 29 27 1 0 59 207 215
Utah 58 28 27 3 0 59 176 213
Wichita 59 27 27 5 0 59 185 190
Rapid City 57 26 30 1 0 53 189 216
Tulsa 56 19 29 7 1 46 167 214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Allen 7, Utah 4

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Reading, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up