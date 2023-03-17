All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 59 40 17 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 59 40 17 2 0 82 226 179 Reading 57 33 20 4 0 70 201 166 Maine 56 32 21 2 1 67 202 160 Worcester 59 30 26 3 0 63 191 195 Adirondack 58 23 26 8 1 55 187 203 Trois-Rivieres 58 22 34 2 0 46 171 224 Norfolk 59 15 40 1 3 34 163 264

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 58 36 18 3 1 76 188 162 South Carolina 58 34 19 4 1 73 204 166 Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 188 167 Greenville 59 32 19 7 1 72 196 182 Atlanta 60 31 23 5 1 68 193 200 Orlando 61 29 24 7 1 66 196 213 Savannah 60 22 28 9 1 54 170 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 60 39 15 4 2 84 216 142 Cincinnati 58 37 12 6 3 83 217 166 Indy 59 36 21 2 0 74 208 174 Fort Wayne 57 29 22 4 2 64 218 219 Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 183 197 Kalamazoo 57 23 30 4 0 50 137 179 Iowa 58 15 30 12 1 43 151 217

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 58 46 9 2 1 95 237 126 Kansas City 58 26 24 6 2 60 181 191 Allen 57 29 27 1 0 59 207 215 Utah 58 28 27 3 0 59 176 213 Wichita 59 27 27 5 0 59 185 190 Rapid City 57 26 30 1 0 53 189 216 Tulsa 56 19 29 7 1 46 167 214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Allen 7, Utah 4

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Reading, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

