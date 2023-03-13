All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 58 39 17 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 58 39 17 2 0 80 221 175 Reading 57 33 20 4 0 70 201 166 Maine 56 32 21 2 1 67 202 160 Worcester 59 30 26 3 0 63 191 195 Adirondack 57 23 26 7 1 54 183 198 Trois-Rivieres 58 22 34 2 0 46 171 224 Norfolk 58 15 39 1 3 34 159 256

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 57 36 17 3 1 76 185 157 Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 188 167 Greenville 58 32 18 7 1 72 192 177 South Carolina 57 33 19 4 1 71 199 163 Atlanta 59 30 23 5 1 66 188 196 Orlando 60 29 24 6 1 65 192 208 Savannah 60 22 28 9 1 54 170 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 60 39 15 4 2 84 216 142 Cincinnati 58 37 12 6 3 83 217 166 Indy 59 36 21 2 0 74 208 174 Fort Wayne 57 29 22 4 2 64 218 219 Wheeling 58 23 30 5 0 51 175 193 Kalamazoo 57 23 30 4 0 50 137 179 Iowa 58 15 30 12 1 43 151 217

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 57 45 9 2 1 93 232 122 Kansas City 58 26 24 6 2 60 181 191 Utah 57 28 26 3 0 59 172 206 Wichita 59 27 27 5 0 59 185 190 Allen 56 28 27 1 0 57 200 211 Rapid City 57 26 30 1 0 53 189 216 Tulsa 56 19 29 7 1 46 167 214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Reading 4

Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3

Savannah 5, Greenville 4

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Indy 6, Fort Wayne 2

Utah 3, Kansas City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

