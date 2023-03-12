Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 12, 2023, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 57 38 17 2 0 78 216 171
Reading 56 33 20 3 0 69 197 161
Maine 55 32 20 2 1 67 199 156
Worcester 58 29 26 3 0 61 187 192
Adirondack 56 22 26 7 1 52 178 196
Trois-Rivieres 57 22 33 2 0 46 169 219
Norfolk 58 15 39 1 3 34 159 256

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 56 36 17 2 1 75 182 153
Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 188 167
South Carolina 57 33 19 4 1 71 199 163
Greenville 57 32 18 7 0 71 188 172
Atlanta 59 30 23 5 1 66 188 196
Orlando 59 28 24 6 1 63 188 205
Savannah 59 21 28 9 1 52 165 204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 60 39 15 4 2 84 216 142
Cincinnati 58 37 12 6 3 83 217 166
Indy 58 35 21 2 0 72 202 172
Fort Wayne 56 29 21 4 2 64 216 213
Wheeling 58 23 30 5 0 51 175 193
Kalamazoo 57 23 30 4 0 50 137 179
Iowa 58 15 30 12 1 43 151 217

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 57 45 9 2 1 93 232 122
Kansas City 57 26 23 6 2 60 179 188
Wichita 59 27 27 5 0 59 185 190
Allen 56 28 27 1 0 57 200 211
Utah 56 27 26 3 0 57 169 204
Rapid City 57 26 30 1 0 53 189 216
Tulsa 56 19 29 7 1 46 167 214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 4

Norfolk 3, Maine 2

Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Savannah 1, Jacksonville 0

Toledo 2, Indy 1

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 5

Cincinnati 4, Tulsa 1

Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 3

Rapid City 2, Wichita 1

Idaho 5, Allen 0

Utah 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta at Orlando, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

