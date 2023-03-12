All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|57
|38
|17
|2
|0
|78
|216
|171
|Reading
|56
|33
|20
|3
|0
|69
|197
|161
|Maine
|55
|32
|20
|2
|1
|67
|199
|156
|Worcester
|58
|29
|26
|3
|0
|61
|187
|192
|Adirondack
|56
|22
|26
|7
|1
|52
|178
|196
|Trois-Rivieres
|57
|22
|33
|2
|0
|46
|169
|219
|Norfolk
|58
|15
|39
|1
|3
|34
|159
|256
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|56
|36
|17
|2
|1
|75
|182
|153
|Florida
|57
|32
|17
|4
|4
|72
|188
|167
|South Carolina
|57
|33
|19
|4
|1
|71
|199
|163
|Greenville
|57
|32
|18
|7
|0
|71
|188
|172
|Atlanta
|59
|30
|23
|5
|1
|66
|188
|196
|Orlando
|59
|28
|24
|6
|1
|63
|188
|205
|Savannah
|59
|21
|28
|9
|1
|52
|165
|204
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|60
|39
|15
|4
|2
|84
|216
|142
|Cincinnati
|58
|37
|12
|6
|3
|83
|217
|166
|Indy
|58
|35
|21
|2
|0
|72
|202
|172
|Fort Wayne
|56
|29
|21
|4
|2
|64
|216
|213
|Wheeling
|58
|23
|30
|5
|0
|51
|175
|193
|Kalamazoo
|57
|23
|30
|4
|0
|50
|137
|179
|Iowa
|58
|15
|30
|12
|1
|43
|151
|217
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|57
|45
|9
|2
|1
|93
|232
|122
|Kansas City
|57
|26
|23
|6
|2
|60
|179
|188
|Wichita
|59
|27
|27
|5
|0
|59
|185
|190
|Allen
|56
|28
|27
|1
|0
|57
|200
|211
|Utah
|56
|27
|26
|3
|0
|57
|169
|204
|Rapid City
|57
|26
|30
|1
|0
|53
|189
|216
|Tulsa
|56
|19
|29
|7
|1
|46
|167
|214
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Reading 5, Newfoundland 4
Norfolk 3, Maine 2
Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 3
Florida 3, South Carolina 1
Savannah 1, Jacksonville 0
Toledo 2, Indy 1
Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 5
Cincinnati 4, Tulsa 1
Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 3
Rapid City 2, Wichita 1
Idaho 5, Allen 0
Utah 5, Kansas City 4
Atlanta at Orlando, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.