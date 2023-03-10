All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 55 38 16 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 55 38 16 1 0 77 211 160 Maine 53 32 18 2 1 67 193 147 Reading 54 31 20 3 0 65 186 156 Worcester 57 28 26 3 0 59 183 190 Adirondack 54 21 25 7 1 50 170 189 Trois-Rivieres 56 22 32 2 0 46 166 213 Norfolk 56 13 39 1 3 30 150 250

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 55 36 17 2 0 74 182 152 Florida 55 31 16 4 4 70 183 161 South Carolina 55 32 18 4 1 69 193 158 Greenville 56 31 18 7 0 69 182 168 Atlanta 58 29 23 5 1 64 182 192 Orlando 58 28 23 6 1 63 184 199 Savannah 57 20 27 9 1 50 160 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 58 37 15 4 2 80 210 140 Cincinnati 56 35 12 6 3 79 207 161 Indy 56 35 19 2 0 72 199 165 Fort Wayne 54 27 21 4 2 60 204 204 Wheeling 56 23 28 5 0 51 166 181 Kalamazoo 55 23 28 4 0 50 133 170 Iowa 56 13 30 12 1 39 141 212

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 55 43 9 2 1 89 221 118 Kansas City 55 26 22 6 1 59 174 181 Wichita 57 27 25 5 0 59 182 184 Allen 54 28 25 1 0 57 196 200 Utah 54 25 26 3 0 53 162 199 Rapid City 55 24 30 1 0 49 183 213 Tulsa 54 19 27 7 1 46 162 204

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 0

Wichita 6, Rapid City 4

Friday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

