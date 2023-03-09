All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|55
|38
|16
|1
|0
|77
|211
|160
|Maine
|53
|32
|18
|2
|1
|67
|193
|147
|Reading
|54
|31
|20
|3
|0
|65
|186
|156
|Worcester
|57
|28
|26
|3
|0
|59
|183
|190
|Adirondack
|54
|21
|25
|7
|1
|50
|170
|189
|Trois-Rivieres
|56
|22
|32
|2
|0
|46
|166
|213
|Norfolk
|56
|13
|39
|1
|3
|30
|150
|250
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|54
|35
|17
|2
|0
|72
|179
|152
|Florida
|55
|31
|16
|4
|4
|70
|183
|161
|South Carolina
|55
|32
|18
|4
|1
|69
|193
|158
|Greenville
|55
|31
|17
|7
|0
|69
|182
|165
|Atlanta
|58
|29
|23
|5
|1
|64
|182
|192
|Orlando
|58
|28
|23
|6
|1
|63
|184
|199
|Savannah
|57
|20
|27
|9
|1
|50
|160
|198
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|58
|37
|15
|4
|2
|80
|210
|140
|Cincinnati
|56
|35
|12
|6
|3
|79
|207
|161
|Indy
|56
|35
|19
|2
|0
|72
|199
|165
|Fort Wayne
|54
|27
|21
|4
|2
|60
|204
|204
|Wheeling
|56
|23
|28
|5
|0
|51
|166
|181
|Kalamazoo
|55
|23
|28
|4
|0
|50
|133
|170
|Iowa
|56
|13
|30
|12
|1
|39
|141
|212
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|55
|43
|9
|2
|1
|89
|221
|118
|Kansas City
|55
|26
|22
|6
|1
|59
|174
|181
|Allen
|54
|28
|25
|1
|0
|57
|196
|200
|Wichita
|56
|26
|25
|5
|0
|57
|176
|180
|Utah
|54
|25
|26
|3
|0
|53
|162
|199
|Rapid City
|54
|24
|29
|1
|0
|49
|179
|207
|Tulsa
|54
|19
|27
|7
|1
|46
|162
|204
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 4, Wheeling 1
Maine 5, Adirondack 1
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 1
Florida 2, South Carolina 1
Cincinnati 7, Iowa 0
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
