All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|54
|37
|16
|1
|0
|75
|206
|158
|Maine
|51
|30
|18
|2
|1
|63
|187
|146
|Reading
|51
|30
|18
|3
|0
|63
|176
|145
|Worcester
|55
|28
|24
|3
|0
|59
|181
|184
|Adirondack
|52
|21
|23
|7
|1
|50
|167
|179
|Trois-Rivieres
|53
|20
|31
|2
|0
|42
|155
|203
|Norfolk
|55
|13
|38
|1
|3
|30
|149
|245
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|53
|34
|17
|2
|0
|70
|174
|150
|South Carolina
|52
|31
|16
|4
|1
|67
|184
|148
|Florida
|52
|30
|15
|4
|3
|67
|176
|153
|Greenville
|53
|30
|16
|7
|0
|67
|176
|162
|Atlanta
|56
|28
|22
|5
|1
|62
|179
|185
|Orlando
|57
|27
|23
|6
|1
|61
|177
|197
|Savannah
|55
|18
|27
|9
|1
|46
|153
|193
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|54
|34
|12
|5
|3
|76
|198
|158
|Toledo
|55
|34
|15
|4
|2
|74
|201
|138
|Indy
|55
|34
|19
|2
|0
|70
|196
|163
|Fort Wayne
|52
|25
|21
|4
|2
|56
|195
|199
|Wheeling
|53
|23
|25
|5
|0
|51
|162
|172
|Kalamazoo
|53
|21
|28
|4
|0
|46
|127
|167
|Iowa
|53
|13
|27
|12
|1
|39
|138
|196
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|53
|42
|8
|2
|1
|87
|217
|114
|Wichita
|55
|26
|24
|5
|0
|57
|174
|175
|Kansas City
|53
|25
|22
|6
|0
|56
|170
|177
|Allen
|52
|26
|25
|1
|0
|53
|186
|193
|Utah
|53
|24
|26
|3
|0
|51
|157
|197
|Rapid City
|52
|24
|27
|1
|0
|49
|172
|197
|Tulsa
|52
|19
|25
|7
|1
|46
|159
|198
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 5, Jacksonville 2
Indy 3, Wheeling 2
Orlando 6, Florida 3
Reading 7, Trois-Rivieres 5
Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1
Greenville 6, Norfolk 4
South Carolina 10, Atlanta 1
Worcester 3, Newfoundland 1
Cincinnati 4, Iowa 1
Idaho 5, Kansas City 2
Utah 5, Wichita 4
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
