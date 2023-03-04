All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 54 37 16 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 54 37 16 1 0 75 206 158 Maine 51 30 18 2 1 63 187 146 Reading 51 30 18 3 0 63 176 145 Worcester 55 28 24 3 0 59 181 184 Adirondack 52 21 23 7 1 50 167 179 Trois-Rivieres 53 20 31 2 0 42 155 203 Norfolk 55 13 38 1 3 30 149 245

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 53 34 17 2 0 70 174 150 South Carolina 52 31 16 4 1 67 184 148 Florida 52 30 15 4 3 67 176 153 Greenville 53 30 16 7 0 67 176 162 Atlanta 56 28 22 5 1 62 179 185 Orlando 57 27 23 6 1 61 177 197 Savannah 55 18 27 9 1 46 153 193

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 54 34 12 5 3 76 198 158 Toledo 55 34 15 4 2 74 201 138 Indy 55 34 19 2 0 70 196 163 Fort Wayne 52 25 21 4 2 56 195 199 Wheeling 53 23 25 5 0 51 162 172 Kalamazoo 53 21 28 4 0 46 127 167 Iowa 53 13 27 12 1 39 138 196

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 53 42 8 2 1 87 217 114 Wichita 55 26 24 5 0 57 174 175 Kansas City 53 25 22 6 0 56 170 177 Allen 52 26 25 1 0 53 186 193 Utah 53 24 26 3 0 51 157 197 Rapid City 52 24 27 1 0 49 172 197 Tulsa 52 19 25 7 1 46 159 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Jacksonville 2

Indy 3, Wheeling 2

Orlando 6, Florida 3

Reading 7, Trois-Rivieres 5

Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Greenville 6, Norfolk 4

South Carolina 10, Atlanta 1

Worcester 3, Newfoundland 1

Cincinnati 4, Iowa 1

Idaho 5, Kansas City 2

Utah 5, Wichita 4

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

