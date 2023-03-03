All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|53
|37
|15
|1
|0
|75
|205
|155
|Maine
|51
|30
|18
|2
|1
|63
|187
|146
|Reading
|50
|29
|18
|3
|0
|61
|169
|140
|Worcester
|54
|27
|24
|3
|0
|57
|178
|183
|Adirondack
|51
|20
|23
|7
|1
|48
|162
|177
|Trois-Rivieres
|52
|20
|30
|2
|0
|42
|150
|196
|Norfolk
|54
|13
|37
|1
|3
|30
|145
|239
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|52
|34
|16
|2
|0
|70
|172
|145
|Florida
|51
|30
|14
|4
|3
|67
|173
|147
|South Carolina
|51
|30
|16
|4
|1
|65
|174
|147
|Greenville
|52
|29
|16
|7
|0
|65
|170
|158
|Atlanta
|55
|28
|21
|5
|1
|62
|178
|175
|Orlando
|56
|26
|23
|6
|1
|59
|171
|194
|Savannah
|55
|18
|27
|9
|1
|46
|153
|193
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|53
|33
|12
|5
|3
|74
|194
|157
|Toledo
|55
|34
|15
|4
|2
|74
|201
|138
|Indy
|54
|33
|19
|2
|0
|68
|193
|161
|Fort Wayne
|52
|25
|21
|4
|2
|56
|195
|199
|Wheeling
|52
|23
|24
|5
|0
|51
|160
|169
|Kalamazoo
|52
|21
|27
|4
|0
|46
|126
|163
|Iowa
|52
|13
|26
|12
|1
|39
|137
|192
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|52
|41
|8
|2
|1
|85
|212
|112
|Kansas City
|52
|25
|21
|6
|0
|56
|168
|172
|Wichita
|54
|26
|24
|4
|0
|56
|170
|170
|Allen
|52
|26
|25
|1
|0
|53
|186
|193
|Rapid City
|52
|24
|27
|1
|0
|49
|172
|197
|Utah
|52
|23
|26
|3
|0
|49
|152
|193
|Tulsa
|51
|18
|25
|7
|1
|44
|155
|197
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Adirondack 3, Orlando 0
Atlanta 6, Savannah 3
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.