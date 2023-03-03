All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 53 37 15 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 53 37 15 1 0 75 205 155 Maine 51 30 18 2 1 63 187 146 Reading 50 29 18 3 0 61 169 140 Worcester 54 27 24 3 0 57 178 183 Adirondack 51 20 23 7 1 48 162 177 Trois-Rivieres 52 20 30 2 0 42 150 196 Norfolk 54 13 37 1 3 30 145 239

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 52 34 16 2 0 70 172 145 Florida 51 30 14 4 3 67 173 147 South Carolina 51 30 16 4 1 65 174 147 Greenville 52 29 16 7 0 65 170 158 Atlanta 55 28 21 5 1 62 178 175 Orlando 56 26 23 6 1 59 171 194 Savannah 55 18 27 9 1 46 153 193

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 53 33 12 5 3 74 194 157 Toledo 55 34 15 4 2 74 201 138 Indy 54 33 19 2 0 68 193 161 Fort Wayne 52 25 21 4 2 56 195 199 Wheeling 52 23 24 5 0 51 160 169 Kalamazoo 52 21 27 4 0 46 126 163 Iowa 52 13 26 12 1 39 137 192

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 52 41 8 2 1 85 212 112 Kansas City 52 25 21 6 0 56 168 172 Wichita 54 26 24 4 0 56 170 170 Allen 52 26 25 1 0 53 186 193 Rapid City 52 24 27 1 0 49 172 197 Utah 52 23 26 3 0 49 152 193 Tulsa 51 18 25 7 1 44 155 197

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Adirondack 3, Orlando 0

Atlanta 6, Savannah 3

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

