All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 52 37 14 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 52 37 14 1 0 75 202 150 Maine 50 29 18 2 1 61 182 143 Reading 50 29 18 3 0 61 169 140 Worcester 54 27 24 3 0 57 178 183 Adirondack 50 19 23 7 1 46 159 177 Trois-Rivieres 52 20 30 2 0 42 150 196 Norfolk 54 13 37 1 3 30 145 239

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 52 34 16 2 0 70 172 145 Florida 50 29 14 4 3 65 166 143 South Carolina 50 29 16 4 1 63 170 144 Greenville 50 28 15 7 0 63 165 154 Orlando 52 26 19 6 1 59 164 175 Atlanta 51 24 21 5 1 54 159 167 Savannah 48 16 23 8 1 41 135 168

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 52 32 12 5 3 72 189 154 Toledo 54 33 15 4 2 72 196 135 Indy 54 33 19 2 0 68 193 161 Fort Wayne 51 25 20 4 2 56 192 194 Wheeling 52 23 24 5 0 51 160 169 Kalamazoo 52 21 27 4 0 46 126 163 Iowa 51 13 26 11 1 38 133 187

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 52 41 8 2 1 85 212 112 Wichita 54 26 24 4 0 56 170 170 Kansas City 51 24 21 6 0 54 163 168 Allen 52 26 25 1 0 53 186 193 Rapid City 52 24 27 1 0 49 172 197 Utah 52 23 26 3 0 49 152 193 Tulsa 50 18 24 7 1 44 152 192

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 10:30 a.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Adirondack at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

