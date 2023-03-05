Eastern Washington takes on Northern Arizona in Big Sky Tournament

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-22, 5-13 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (22-9, 16-2 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 7:30 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-22, 5-13 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (22-9, 16-2 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 16-2 against Big Sky opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Angelo Allegri averaging 4.5.

The Lumberjacks’ record in Big Sky games is 5-13. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters is averaging 15.1 points for the Eagles. Allegri is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Jalen Cole is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 17.6 points. Xavier Fuller is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.