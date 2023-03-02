East Carolina visits Tulane following Forbes’ 23-point game

East Carolina Pirates (15-14, 6-10 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-10, 10-6 AAC) New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (15-14, 6-10 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-10, 10-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the East Carolina Pirates after Jaylen Forbes scored 23 points in Tulane’s 83-68 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Green Wave have gone 10-3 in home games. Tulane is second in the AAC with 15.7 assists per game led by Jalen Cook averaging 4.9.

The Pirates have gone 6-10 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is scoring 20.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 19.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Tulane.

RJ Felton is shooting 38.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

