Duquesne, Rice square off in CBI Tournament

Rice Owls (18-15, 8-12 C-USA) vs. Duquesne Dukes (20-12, 10-8 A-10)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes and Rice Owls meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Dukes are 10-8 against A-10 opponents and 10-4 in non-conference play. Duquesne is second in the A-10 with 15.2 assists per game led by Tevin Brewer averaging 3.3.

The Owls are 8-12 in C-USA play. Rice has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is averaging 7.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Quincy Olivari is averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

