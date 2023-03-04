Drake takes on Southern Illinois in MVC Tournament

Southern Illinois Salukis (23-9, 14-6 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (25-7, 15-5 MVC) St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Illinois Salukis (23-9, 14-6 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (25-7, 15-5 MVC)

St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs take on the Southern Illinois Salukis in the MVC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 15-5 against MVC opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Issa Samake averaging 8.0.

The Salukis are 14-6 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 19.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Lance Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Domask is averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.