Dolan, Cornell Big Red to host De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions

Columbia Lions (7-21, 2-11 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (16-10, 6-7 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Greg Dolan and the Cornell Big Red host Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red have gone 10-2 in home games. Cornell is first in the Ivy League with 17.4 assists per game led by Dolan averaging 3.6.

The Lions have gone 2-11 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia allows 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dolan averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Cornell.

De La Rosa is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 9.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 34.3% over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

