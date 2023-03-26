Dell Match Play Results

|Sunday
|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
|(Seedings in parentheses)
|Championship
Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Cameron Young (15), United States, 6 and 5.
|Consolation
Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, 2 and 1.
|Semifinals
Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, 21 holes.
Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, 19 holes.
