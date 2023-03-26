Live Radio
Dell Match Play Results

The Associated Press

March 26, 2023, 7:17 PM

Sunday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses)
Championship

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Cameron Young (15), United States, 6 and 5.

Consolation

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, 2 and 1.

Semifinals

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, 21 holes.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, 19 holes.

