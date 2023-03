Sunday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 (Seedings in parentheses) Semifinals Sam Burns…

Sunday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 (Seedings in parentheses) Semifinals

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, 21 holes.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, 19 holes.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.