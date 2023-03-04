Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens play in CAA Tournament against the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (10-19, 6-12 CAA) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-15, 8-10 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northeastern Huskies (10-19, 6-12 CAA) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-15, 8-10 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -6; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens and Northeastern Huskies meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens’ record in CAA games is 8-10, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. Delaware is seventh in the CAA in team defense, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Huskies’ record in CAA games is 6-12. Northeastern ranks sixth in the CAA with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 20.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.2 points for the Huskies. Doherty is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.