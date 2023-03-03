Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens and Northeastern Huskies square off in CAA Tournament

Northeastern Huskies (10-19, 6-12 CAA) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-15, 8-10 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern Huskies (10-19, 6-12 CAA) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-15, 8-10 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens take on the Northeastern Huskies in the CAA Tournament.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 8-10 against CAA opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Delaware is seventh in the CAA with 12.0 assists per game led by Jameer Nelson Jr. averaging 3.6.

The Huskies’ record in CAA games is 6-12. Northeastern is third in the CAA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 45.1% and averaging 20.5 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Coleman Stucke is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.6 points. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.