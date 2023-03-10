Dayton Flyers play in A-10 Tournament against the Fordham Rams

Fordham Rams (25-7, 12-6 A-10) vs. Dayton Flyers (21-11, 12-6 A-10) New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Fordham Rams (25-7, 12-6 A-10) vs. Dayton Flyers (21-11, 12-6 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dayton Flyers take on the Fordham Rams in the A-10 Tournament.

The Flyers’ record in A-10 games is 12-6, and their record is 9-5 against non-conference opponents. Dayton has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 12-6 in A-10 play. Fordham scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is scoring 18.0 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 16.1 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Darius Quisenberry is shooting 38.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

