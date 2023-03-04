Davis leads UC Irvine against CSU Bakersfield after 26-point showing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-20, 6-13 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (21-10, 14-5 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-20, 6-13 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (21-10, 14-5 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -15; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after DJ Davis scored 26 points in UC Irvine’s 75-65 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Anteaters have gone 10-4 at home. UC Irvine is the top team in the Big West shooting 37.9% from deep, led by JC Butler shooting 45.2% from 3-point range.

The Roadrunners are 6-13 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 4.9 points and five assists for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Marvin McGhee averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Antavion Collum is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

