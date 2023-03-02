Davis and Memphis host SMU

Memphis Tigers (22-7, 12-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (10-19, 5-11 AAC) Dallas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU…

Memphis Tigers (22-7, 12-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (10-19, 5-11 AAC)

Dallas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the SMU Mustangs after Kendric Davis scored 22 points in Memphis’ 76-73 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mustangs are 7-8 in home games. SMU has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers have gone 12-4 against AAC opponents. Memphis ranks sixth in the AAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Williams averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Davis is averaging 21.3 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 19.0 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

