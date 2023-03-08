Live Radio
Davidson beats St. Bonaventure in Atlantic 10 tourney

The Associated Press

March 8, 2023, 2:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Desmond Watson had 17 points and Davidson beat St. Bonaventure 65-54 on Wednesday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Watson also contributed six rebounds for the Wildcats (16-15). Foster Loyer added 14 points while going 5 of 14 (2 for 7 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Sam Mennenga shot 5 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Chad Venning finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Bonnies (14-18). Kyrell Luc and Moses Flowers each recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

