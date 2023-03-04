Dartmouth faces Harvard after Adelekun’s 24-point game

Harvard Crimson (14-13, 5-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-18, 5-8 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Harvard Crimson (14-13, 5-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-18, 5-8 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dartmouth -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces the Harvard Crimson after Dame Adelekun scored 24 points in Dartmouth’s 89-79 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Green are 6-5 on their home court. Dartmouth gives up 72.0 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Crimson are 5-8 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard is 7-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adelekun is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Chris Ledlum averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Idan Tretout is shooting 44.1% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.