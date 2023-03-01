Croswell and No. 20 Providence host No. 19 Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (21-8, 13-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (21-8, 13-5 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Xavier Musketeers (21-8, 13-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (21-8, 13-5 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -3.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Providence takes on the No. 19 Xavier Musketeers after Ed Croswell scored 25 points in Providence’s 88-68 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Friars are 15-0 in home games. Providence ranks third in the Big East with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Croswell averaging 3.7.

The Musketeers are 13-5 in Big East play. Xavier ranks third in the Big East scoring 39.3 points per game in the paint led by Zach Freemantle averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Friars. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Souley Boum is averaging 16.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

