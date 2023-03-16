Creighton takes on NC State in first round of NCAA Tournament

NC State Wolf Pack (23-10, 12-8 ACC) vs. Creighton Bluejays (21-12, 14-6 Big East) Denver; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

NC State Wolf Pack (23-10, 12-8 ACC) vs. Creighton Bluejays (21-12, 14-6 Big East)

Denver; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Creighton Bluejays play the NC State Wolf Pack in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East games is 14-6, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Creighton has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

The Wolf Pack’s record in ACC action is 12-8. NC State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Terquavion Smith is averaging 17.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

