Creighton squares off against Villanova in Big East Tournament

Villanova Wildcats (17-15, 10-10 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (20-11, 14-6 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Creighton Bluejays and Villanova Wildcats play in the Big East Tournament.

The Bluejays are 14-6 against Big East opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Creighton scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Wildcats’ record in Big East action is 10-10. Villanova is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12 points and 4.9 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Eric Dixon is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.