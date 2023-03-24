Creighton Bluejays and Princeton Tigers play in Sweet 16

Princeton Tigers (23-8, 10-4 Ivy League) vs. Creighton Bluejays (23-12, 14-6 Big East) Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Princeton Tigers (23-8, 10-4 Ivy League) vs. Creighton Bluejays (23-12, 14-6 Big East)

Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -10; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Creighton Bluejays take on the Princeton Tigers in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bluejays are 14-6 against Big East opponents and 9-6 in non-conference play. Creighton averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 10-4 in Ivy League play. Princeton is second in the Ivy League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 12.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 69.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.