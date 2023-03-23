Corales Puntacana Championship Scores

MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 7:36 PM

Thursday

At Corales Golf Club

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Purse: $3.8 million

Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72

First Round

Brice Garnett 33-33—66
Ben Martin 33-33—66
Matt Wallace 33-34—67
Ricky Barnes 33-35—68
Kelly Kraft 33-35—68
Max McGreevy 33-35—68
Sean O’Hair 32-36—68
D.A. Points 34-34—68
Dylan Wu 35-33—68
Wyndham Clark 35-34—69
Austin Eckroat 32-37—69
Doug Ghim 35-34—69
Brent Grant 35-34—69
Bill Haas 33-36—69
Sam Stevens 34-35—69
Martin Trainer 35-34—69
Erik Van Rooyen 35-34—69
Tyson Alexander 34-36—70
Kevin Chappell 32-38—70
Austin Cook 35-35—70
Thomas Detry 34-36—70
Scott Harrington 33-37—70
Michael Kim 35-35—70
Brandon Matthews 36-34—70
Andrew Novak 36-34—70
Jonathan Byrd 34-37—71
Erik Compton 39-32—71
MJ Daffue 35-36—71
Brian Davis 35-36—71
Tyler Duncan 35-36—71
Michael Gligic 36-35—71
Emiliano Grillo 35-36—71
Harry Hall 36-35—71
Harry Higgs 37-34—71
Nicolai Hojgaard 36-35—71
Mark Hubbard 36-35—71
Sung Kang 34-37—71
Seung-Yul Noh 36-35—71
Vincent Norrman 35-36—71
Chad Ramey 36-35—71
Matthias Schwab 37-34—71
Stephen Stallings Jr. 36-35—71
Chris Stroud 37-34—71
Kevin Tway 35-36—71
Camilo Villegas 34-37—71
Scott Brown 34-38—72
Wesley Bryan 36-36—72
Rafael Campos 36-36—72
Greg Chalmers 35-37—72
Jason Dufner 37-35—72
Tano Goya 35-37—72
J.J. Henry 32-40—72
Justin Hicks 35-37—72
George McNeill 36-36—72
Chris Nido 36-36—72
Henrik Norlander 35-37—72
Brian Stuard 35-37—72
Akshay Bhatia 36-37—73
Cougar Collins 36-37—73
Trevor Cone 34-39—73
Ben Crane 39-34—73
Joel Dahmen 36-37—73
Juan Jose Guerra 36-37—73
Paul Haley 36-37—73
Nick Hardy 37-36—73
David Hearn 33-40—73
Kramer Hickok 35-38—73
Hank Lebioda 36-37—73
William McGirt 34-39—73
Kevin Roy 37-36—73
Kyle Westmoreland 38-35—73
Carson Young 36-37—73
Aaron Baddeley 35-39—74
Sang-Moon Bae 35-39—74
Fabian Gomez 38-36—74
Cody Gribble 37-37—74
Charley Hoffman 37-37—74
Russell Knox 38-36—74
Adam Long 35-39—74
Justin Lower 38-36—74
Cameron Percy 40-34—74
Scott Piercy 37-37—74
Trevor Werbylo 39-35—74
Harrison Endycott 37-38—75
Matt Every 37-38—75
Ryan Gerard 38-37—75
Kyle Maxwell 38-37—75
Grayson Murray 38-37—75
Geoff Ogilvy 36-39—75
Jeff Overton 37-38—75
Richy Werenski 35-40—75
Fabrizio Zanotti 40-35—75
Jonas Blixt 38-38—76
Ryan Brehm 40-36—76
Tommy Gainey 39-37—76
Thomas Longbella 36-40—76
Augusto Nunez 39-37—76
Rhadames Pena 39-37—76
Matthias Schmid 38-38—76
Santiago Tarrio 39-37—76
D.J. Trahan 37-39—76
Arjun Atwal 39-38—77
Derek Ernst 39-38—77
Carlos Franco 39-38—77
Robert Garrigus 42-35—77
Chesson Hadley 37-40—77
Angel Hidalgo 39-38—77
Richard S Johnson 36-41—77
Justin Kim 37-40—77
Ryan Moore 36-41—77
Taylor Pendrith 39-38—77
Ted Potter Jr. 38-39—77
Patrick Rodgers 39-38—77
John Rollins 37-40—77
Dominic Bozzelli 39-39—78
Daniel Chopra 39-39—78
Omar Uresti 38-41—79
Bo Van Pelt 42-37—79
Hiram Silfa 41-39—80
Kevin Stadler 42-39—81

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

