Corales Puntacana Championship Scores

Thursday
At Corales Golf Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Purse: $3.8 million
Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
First Round
|Brice Garnett
|33-33—66
|Ben Martin
|33-33—66
|Matt Wallace
|33-34—67
|Ricky Barnes
|33-35—68
|Kelly Kraft
|33-35—68
|Max McGreevy
|33-35—68
|Sean O’Hair
|32-36—68
|D.A. Points
|34-34—68
|Dylan Wu
|35-33—68
|Wyndham Clark
|35-34—69
|Austin Eckroat
|32-37—69
|Doug Ghim
|35-34—69
|Brent Grant
|35-34—69
|Bill Haas
|33-36—69
|Sam Stevens
|34-35—69
|Martin Trainer
|35-34—69
|Erik Van Rooyen
|35-34—69
|Tyson Alexander
|34-36—70
|Kevin Chappell
|32-38—70
|Austin Cook
|35-35—70
|Thomas Detry
|34-36—70
|Scott Harrington
|33-37—70
|Michael Kim
|35-35—70
|Brandon Matthews
|36-34—70
|Andrew Novak
|36-34—70
|Jonathan Byrd
|34-37—71
|Erik Compton
|39-32—71
|MJ Daffue
|35-36—71
|Brian Davis
|35-36—71
|Tyler Duncan
|35-36—71
|Michael Gligic
|36-35—71
|Emiliano Grillo
|35-36—71
|Harry Hall
|36-35—71
|Harry Higgs
|37-34—71
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|36-35—71
|Mark Hubbard
|36-35—71
|Sung Kang
|34-37—71
|Seung-Yul Noh
|36-35—71
|Vincent Norrman
|35-36—71
|Chad Ramey
|36-35—71
|Matthias Schwab
|37-34—71
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|36-35—71
|Chris Stroud
|37-34—71
|Kevin Tway
|35-36—71
|Camilo Villegas
|34-37—71
|Scott Brown
|34-38—72
|Wesley Bryan
|36-36—72
|Rafael Campos
|36-36—72
|Greg Chalmers
|35-37—72
|Jason Dufner
|37-35—72
|Tano Goya
|35-37—72
|J.J. Henry
|32-40—72
|Justin Hicks
|35-37—72
|George McNeill
|36-36—72
|Chris Nido
|36-36—72
|Henrik Norlander
|35-37—72
|Brian Stuard
|35-37—72
|Akshay Bhatia
|36-37—73
|Cougar Collins
|36-37—73
|Trevor Cone
|34-39—73
|Ben Crane
|39-34—73
|Joel Dahmen
|36-37—73
|Juan Jose Guerra
|36-37—73
|Paul Haley
|36-37—73
|Nick Hardy
|37-36—73
|David Hearn
|33-40—73
|Kramer Hickok
|35-38—73
|Hank Lebioda
|36-37—73
|William McGirt
|34-39—73
|Kevin Roy
|37-36—73
|Kyle Westmoreland
|38-35—73
|Carson Young
|36-37—73
|Aaron Baddeley
|35-39—74
|Sang-Moon Bae
|35-39—74
|Fabian Gomez
|38-36—74
|Cody Gribble
|37-37—74
|Charley Hoffman
|37-37—74
|Russell Knox
|38-36—74
|Adam Long
|35-39—74
|Justin Lower
|38-36—74
|Cameron Percy
|40-34—74
|Scott Piercy
|37-37—74
|Trevor Werbylo
|39-35—74
|Harrison Endycott
|37-38—75
|Matt Every
|37-38—75
|Ryan Gerard
|38-37—75
|Kyle Maxwell
|38-37—75
|Grayson Murray
|38-37—75
|Geoff Ogilvy
|36-39—75
|Jeff Overton
|37-38—75
|Richy Werenski
|35-40—75
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|40-35—75
|Jonas Blixt
|38-38—76
|Ryan Brehm
|40-36—76
|Tommy Gainey
|39-37—76
|Thomas Longbella
|36-40—76
|Augusto Nunez
|39-37—76
|Rhadames Pena
|39-37—76
|Matthias Schmid
|38-38—76
|Santiago Tarrio
|39-37—76
|D.J. Trahan
|37-39—76
|Arjun Atwal
|39-38—77
|Derek Ernst
|39-38—77
|Carlos Franco
|39-38—77
|Robert Garrigus
|42-35—77
|Chesson Hadley
|37-40—77
|Angel Hidalgo
|39-38—77
|Richard S Johnson
|36-41—77
|Justin Kim
|37-40—77
|Ryan Moore
|36-41—77
|Taylor Pendrith
|39-38—77
|Ted Potter Jr.
|38-39—77
|Patrick Rodgers
|39-38—77
|John Rollins
|37-40—77
|Dominic Bozzelli
|39-39—78
|Daniel Chopra
|39-39—78
|Omar Uresti
|38-41—79
|Bo Van Pelt
|42-37—79
|Hiram Silfa
|41-39—80
|Kevin Stadler
|42-39—81
