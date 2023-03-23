Corales Puntacana Championship Scores

Thursday At Corales Golf Club Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Purse: $3.8 million Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72 First Round Brice Garnett…

Thursday

At Corales Golf Club

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Purse: $3.8 million

Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72

First Round

Brice Garnett 33-33—66 Ben Martin 33-33—66 Matt Wallace 33-34—67 Ricky Barnes 33-35—68 Kelly Kraft 33-35—68 Max McGreevy 33-35—68 Sean O’Hair 32-36—68 D.A. Points 34-34—68 Dylan Wu 35-33—68 Wyndham Clark 35-34—69 Austin Eckroat 32-37—69 Doug Ghim 35-34—69 Brent Grant 35-34—69 Bill Haas 33-36—69 Sam Stevens 34-35—69 Martin Trainer 35-34—69 Erik Van Rooyen 35-34—69 Tyson Alexander 34-36—70 Kevin Chappell 32-38—70 Austin Cook 35-35—70 Thomas Detry 34-36—70 Scott Harrington 33-37—70 Michael Kim 35-35—70 Brandon Matthews 36-34—70 Andrew Novak 36-34—70 Jonathan Byrd 34-37—71 Erik Compton 39-32—71 MJ Daffue 35-36—71 Brian Davis 35-36—71 Tyler Duncan 35-36—71 Michael Gligic 36-35—71 Emiliano Grillo 35-36—71 Harry Hall 36-35—71 Harry Higgs 37-34—71 Nicolai Hojgaard 36-35—71 Mark Hubbard 36-35—71 Sung Kang 34-37—71 Seung-Yul Noh 36-35—71 Vincent Norrman 35-36—71 Chad Ramey 36-35—71 Matthias Schwab 37-34—71 Stephen Stallings Jr. 36-35—71 Chris Stroud 37-34—71 Kevin Tway 35-36—71 Camilo Villegas 34-37—71 Scott Brown 34-38—72 Wesley Bryan 36-36—72 Rafael Campos 36-36—72 Greg Chalmers 35-37—72 Jason Dufner 37-35—72 Tano Goya 35-37—72 J.J. Henry 32-40—72 Justin Hicks 35-37—72 George McNeill 36-36—72 Chris Nido 36-36—72 Henrik Norlander 35-37—72 Brian Stuard 35-37—72 Akshay Bhatia 36-37—73 Cougar Collins 36-37—73 Trevor Cone 34-39—73 Ben Crane 39-34—73 Joel Dahmen 36-37—73 Juan Jose Guerra 36-37—73 Paul Haley 36-37—73 Nick Hardy 37-36—73 David Hearn 33-40—73 Kramer Hickok 35-38—73 Hank Lebioda 36-37—73 William McGirt 34-39—73 Kevin Roy 37-36—73 Kyle Westmoreland 38-35—73 Carson Young 36-37—73 Aaron Baddeley 35-39—74 Sang-Moon Bae 35-39—74 Fabian Gomez 38-36—74 Cody Gribble 37-37—74 Charley Hoffman 37-37—74 Russell Knox 38-36—74 Adam Long 35-39—74 Justin Lower 38-36—74 Cameron Percy 40-34—74 Scott Piercy 37-37—74 Trevor Werbylo 39-35—74 Harrison Endycott 37-38—75 Matt Every 37-38—75 Ryan Gerard 38-37—75 Kyle Maxwell 38-37—75 Grayson Murray 38-37—75 Geoff Ogilvy 36-39—75 Jeff Overton 37-38—75 Richy Werenski 35-40—75 Fabrizio Zanotti 40-35—75 Jonas Blixt 38-38—76 Ryan Brehm 40-36—76 Tommy Gainey 39-37—76 Thomas Longbella 36-40—76 Augusto Nunez 39-37—76 Rhadames Pena 39-37—76 Matthias Schmid 38-38—76 Santiago Tarrio 39-37—76 D.J. Trahan 37-39—76 Arjun Atwal 39-38—77 Derek Ernst 39-38—77 Carlos Franco 39-38—77 Robert Garrigus 42-35—77 Chesson Hadley 37-40—77 Angel Hidalgo 39-38—77 Richard S Johnson 36-41—77 Justin Kim 37-40—77 Ryan Moore 36-41—77 Taylor Pendrith 39-38—77 Ted Potter Jr. 38-39—77 Patrick Rodgers 39-38—77 John Rollins 37-40—77 Dominic Bozzelli 39-39—78 Daniel Chopra 39-39—78 Omar Uresti 38-41—79 Bo Van Pelt 42-37—79 Hiram Silfa 41-39—80 Kevin Stadler 42-39—81

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.