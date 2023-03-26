Corales Puntacana Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Corales Golf Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Purse: $3.8 million
Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
Final Round
|Matt Wallace (300), $684,000
|67-66-70-66—269
|-19
|Nicolai Hojgaard (0), $414,200
|71-65-66-68—270
|-18
|Tyler Duncan (93), $224,200
|71-65-67-68—271
|-17
|Sam Stevens (93), $224,200
|69-65-68-69—271
|-17
|Austin Eckroat (65), $155,800
|69-69-66-68—272
|-16
|Wyndham Clark (60), $137,750
|69-65-69-70—273
|-15
|Ricky Barnes (55), $128,250
|68-70-66-70—274
|-14
|Thomas Detry (42), $103,550
|70-68-65-72—275
|-13
|Brice Garnett (42), $103,550
|66-70-70-69—275
|-13
|Brent Grant (42), $103,550
|69-69-70-67—275
|-13
|Ben Martin (42), $103,550
|66-72-69-68—275
|-13
|Matthias Schwab (42), $103,550
|71-68-68-68—275
|-13
|Austin Cook (31), $74,417
|70-68-71-67—276
|-12
|Harry Hall (31), $74,417
|71-68-69-68—276
|-12
|Nick Hardy (31), $74,417
|73-69-67-67—276
|-12
|Jonathan Byrd (29), $56,050
|71-69-71-66—277
|-11
|Kevin Chappell (29), $56,050
|70-70-69-68—277
|-11
|Doug Ghim (29), $56,050
|69-71-69-68—277
|-11
|Kelly Kraft (29), $56,050
|68-73-68-68—277
|-11
|Vincent Norrman (29), $56,050
|71-70-66-70—277
|-11
|Dylan Wu (29), $56,050
|68-70-72-67—277
|-11
|Henrik Norlander (25), $41,230
|72-67-69-70—278
|-10
|Martin Trainer (25), $41,230
|69-70-65-74—278
|-10
|Bill Haas (23), $35,150
|69-70-70-70—279
|-9
|Akshay Bhatia (0), $35,150
|73-63-72-71—279
|-9
|Tyson Alexander (20), $29,450
|70-70-71-69—280
|-8
|Michael Kim (20), $29,450
|70-69-70-71—280
|-8
|Augusto Nunez (20), $29,450
|76-68-69-67—280
|-8
|MJ Daffue (16), $24,352
|71-68-73-69—281
|-7
|Mark Hubbard (16), $24,352
|71-70-71-69—281
|-7
|Sean O’Hair (16), $24,352
|68-71-71-71—281
|-7
|Scott Piercy (16), $24,352
|74-67-70-70—281
|-7
|Erik Compton (0), $24,352
|71-68-72-70—281
|-7
|Fabrizio Zanotti (0), $24,352
|75-69-69-68—281
|-7
|Tano Goya (12), $19,760
|72-71-71-68—282
|-6
|Paul Haley (12), $19,760
|73-70-68-71—282
|-6
|Brandon Matthews (12), $19,760
|70-67-72-73—282
|-6
|Harry Higgs (9), $15,390
|71-69-69-74—283
|-5
|Sung Kang (9), $15,390
|71-70-70-72—283
|-5
|Seung-Yul Noh (9), $15,390
|71-73-68-71—283
|-5
|D.A. Points (9), $15,390
|68-70-75-70—283
|-5
|Chris Stroud (9), $15,390
|71-72-68-72—283
|-5
|Kevin Tway (9), $15,390
|71-67-74-71—283
|-5
|Carson Young (9), $15,390
|73-70-69-71—283
|-5
|Rafael Campos (0), $15,390
|72-65-75-71—283
|-5
|Aaron Baddeley (6), $10,963
|74-66-70-74—284
|-4
|Scott Harrington (6), $10,963
|70-72-66-76—284
|-4
|Kramer Hickok (6), $10,963
|73-70-71-70—284
|-4
|Andrew Novak (6), $10,963
|70-72-72-70—284
|-4
|Joel Dahmen (5), $9,285
|73-71-69-72—285
|-3
|Cody Gribble (5), $9,285
|74-67-72-72—285
|-3
|Max McGreevy (5), $9,285
|68-73-74-70—285
|-3
|Kevin Roy (5), $9,285
|73-70-70-72—285
|-3
|Kyle Westmoreland (5), $9,285
|73-67-73-72—285
|-3
|Chris Nido (0), $9,285
|72-71-73-69—285
|-3
|Greg Chalmers (4), $8,816
|72-70-72-72—286
|-2
|Erik Van Rooyen (4), $8,816
|69-72-71-74—286
|-2
|Ben Crane (3), $8,588
|73-69-72-73—287
|-1
|Jason Dufner (3), $8,588
|72-70-72-73—287
|-1
|Harrison Endycott (3), $8,588
|75-69-71-72—287
|-1
|Russell Knox (3), $8,588
|74-69-71-73—287
|-1
|George McNeill (3), $8,360
|72-72-70-74—288
|E
|Stephen Stallings Jr. (0), $8,360
|71-70-73-74—288
|E
|Scott Brown (2), $8,132
|72-72-74-71—289
|+1
|Hank Lebioda (2), $8,132
|73-71-70-75—289
|+1
|Camilo Villegas (2), $8,132
|71-72-73-73—289
|+1
|Trevor Werbylo (2), $8,132
|74-68-72-75—289
|+1
|Michael Gligic (2), $7,904
|71-73-74-72—290
|+2
|Cameron Percy (2), $7,904
|74-70-77-69—290
|+2
|Emiliano Grillo (2), $7,752
|71-71-74-75—291
|+3
|Taylor Pendrith (2), $7,752
|77-66-76-72—291
|+3
|Sang-Moon Bae (2), $7,638
|74-69-78-72—293
|+5
