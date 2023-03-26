Corales Puntacana Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Corales Golf Club Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Purse: $3.8 million Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72 Final Round Matt Wallace…

Sunday

At Corales Golf Club

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Purse: $3.8 million

Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72

Final Round

Matt Wallace (300), $684,000 67-66-70-66—269 -19 Nicolai Hojgaard (0), $414,200 71-65-66-68—270 -18 Tyler Duncan (93), $224,200 71-65-67-68—271 -17 Sam Stevens (93), $224,200 69-65-68-69—271 -17 Austin Eckroat (65), $155,800 69-69-66-68—272 -16 Wyndham Clark (60), $137,750 69-65-69-70—273 -15 Ricky Barnes (55), $128,250 68-70-66-70—274 -14 Thomas Detry (42), $103,550 70-68-65-72—275 -13 Brice Garnett (42), $103,550 66-70-70-69—275 -13 Brent Grant (42), $103,550 69-69-70-67—275 -13 Ben Martin (42), $103,550 66-72-69-68—275 -13 Matthias Schwab (42), $103,550 71-68-68-68—275 -13 Austin Cook (31), $74,417 70-68-71-67—276 -12 Harry Hall (31), $74,417 71-68-69-68—276 -12 Nick Hardy (31), $74,417 73-69-67-67—276 -12 Jonathan Byrd (29), $56,050 71-69-71-66—277 -11 Kevin Chappell (29), $56,050 70-70-69-68—277 -11 Doug Ghim (29), $56,050 69-71-69-68—277 -11 Kelly Kraft (29), $56,050 68-73-68-68—277 -11 Vincent Norrman (29), $56,050 71-70-66-70—277 -11 Dylan Wu (29), $56,050 68-70-72-67—277 -11 Henrik Norlander (25), $41,230 72-67-69-70—278 -10 Martin Trainer (25), $41,230 69-70-65-74—278 -10 Bill Haas (23), $35,150 69-70-70-70—279 -9 Akshay Bhatia (0), $35,150 73-63-72-71—279 -9 Tyson Alexander (20), $29,450 70-70-71-69—280 -8 Michael Kim (20), $29,450 70-69-70-71—280 -8 Augusto Nunez (20), $29,450 76-68-69-67—280 -8 MJ Daffue (16), $24,352 71-68-73-69—281 -7 Mark Hubbard (16), $24,352 71-70-71-69—281 -7 Sean O’Hair (16), $24,352 68-71-71-71—281 -7 Scott Piercy (16), $24,352 74-67-70-70—281 -7 Erik Compton (0), $24,352 71-68-72-70—281 -7 Fabrizio Zanotti (0), $24,352 75-69-69-68—281 -7 Tano Goya (12), $19,760 72-71-71-68—282 -6 Paul Haley (12), $19,760 73-70-68-71—282 -6 Brandon Matthews (12), $19,760 70-67-72-73—282 -6 Harry Higgs (9), $15,390 71-69-69-74—283 -5 Sung Kang (9), $15,390 71-70-70-72—283 -5 Seung-Yul Noh (9), $15,390 71-73-68-71—283 -5 D.A. Points (9), $15,390 68-70-75-70—283 -5 Chris Stroud (9), $15,390 71-72-68-72—283 -5 Kevin Tway (9), $15,390 71-67-74-71—283 -5 Carson Young (9), $15,390 73-70-69-71—283 -5 Rafael Campos (0), $15,390 72-65-75-71—283 -5 Aaron Baddeley (6), $10,963 74-66-70-74—284 -4 Scott Harrington (6), $10,963 70-72-66-76—284 -4 Kramer Hickok (6), $10,963 73-70-71-70—284 -4 Andrew Novak (6), $10,963 70-72-72-70—284 -4 Joel Dahmen (5), $9,285 73-71-69-72—285 -3 Cody Gribble (5), $9,285 74-67-72-72—285 -3 Max McGreevy (5), $9,285 68-73-74-70—285 -3 Kevin Roy (5), $9,285 73-70-70-72—285 -3 Kyle Westmoreland (5), $9,285 73-67-73-72—285 -3 Chris Nido (0), $9,285 72-71-73-69—285 -3 Greg Chalmers (4), $8,816 72-70-72-72—286 -2 Erik Van Rooyen (4), $8,816 69-72-71-74—286 -2 Ben Crane (3), $8,588 73-69-72-73—287 -1 Jason Dufner (3), $8,588 72-70-72-73—287 -1 Harrison Endycott (3), $8,588 75-69-71-72—287 -1 Russell Knox (3), $8,588 74-69-71-73—287 -1 George McNeill (3), $8,360 72-72-70-74—288 E Stephen Stallings Jr. (0), $8,360 71-70-73-74—288 E Scott Brown (2), $8,132 72-72-74-71—289 +1 Hank Lebioda (2), $8,132 73-71-70-75—289 +1 Camilo Villegas (2), $8,132 71-72-73-73—289 +1 Trevor Werbylo (2), $8,132 74-68-72-75—289 +1 Michael Gligic (2), $7,904 71-73-74-72—290 +2 Cameron Percy (2), $7,904 74-70-77-69—290 +2 Emiliano Grillo (2), $7,752 71-71-74-75—291 +3 Taylor Pendrith (2), $7,752 77-66-76-72—291 +3 Sang-Moon Bae (2), $7,638 74-69-78-72—293 +5

