Constitution Hill underlines superstar status at Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — The Cheltenham Festival got off to a breathtaking start Monday as Constitution Hill underlined his status as one of the best ever horses over hurdles with a nine-length win in the Champion Hurdle, the marquee race on Day 1 of the prestigious meeting.

Six-year-old Constitution Hill justified his odds as the 4-11 favorite, becoming the shortest-priced winner of the race.

He has won all six of his races, and by an aggregate of 86 lengths.

“This is the horse of a generation,” jockey great AP McCoy said in his role as a commetator on British broadcaster ITV, “and a horse we’ll be talking about for generations.”

Constitution Hill is evoking comparisons with Frankel, the flat-racing superstar who retired in 2012 after winning all 14 of his races in a little more than two years.

Under jockey Nico de Boinville, Constitution Hill cruised into first place about three fences out and pulled away with ease.

He also won at Cheltenham last year, by 22 lengths in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

“I’m absolutely delighted, he has given me a terrific ride,” De Boinville said. “This race proves how good he is.”

The four-day festival will be capped Friday by the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Britain’s most prestigious jumping race.

