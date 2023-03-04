Columbia plays Cornell, looks to stop road skid

Columbia Lions (7-21, 2-11 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (16-10, 6-7 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Columbia Lions (7-21, 2-11 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (16-10, 6-7 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -15; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia travels to Cornell looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Big Red are 10-2 in home games. Cornell is the best team in the Ivy League with 16.5 fast break points.

The Lions are 2-11 in Ivy League play. Columbia allows 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Dolan is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Avery Brown is averaging 9.5 points for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.