Colorado State Rams and Fresno State Bulldogs square off in MWC Tournament

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-19, 6-12 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (14-17, 6-12 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado State Rams face the Fresno State Bulldogs in the MWC Tournament.

The Rams’ record in MWC play is 6-12, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. Colorado State has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 6-12 in MWC play. Fresno State gives up 65.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17.9 points and 6.8 assists. John Tonje is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

