Colorado State plays in MWC Tournament against the Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-19, 6-12 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (14-17, 6-12 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado State Rams and Fresno State Bulldogs square off in the MWC Tournament.

The Rams are 6-12 against MWC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Colorado State scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-12 against MWC teams. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 12.2 assists per game led by Isaiah Hill averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is shooting 47.9% and averaging 17.9 points for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Jemarl Baker Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.8 points. Hill is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.