Colorado meets Utah Valley in NIT

Utah Valley Wolverines (26-8, 15-3 WAC) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-16, 8-12 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Buffaloes play the Utah Valley Wolverines in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Buffaloes’ record in Pac-12 play is 8-12, and their record is 10-4 against non-conference opponents. Colorado averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Wolverines’ record in WAC play is 15-3. Utah Valley ranks seventh in the WAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 15.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

