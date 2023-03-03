Live Radio
Cologuard Classic Tour Scores

Cologuard Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

March 3, 2023, 7:52 PM

Friday

At Catalina Course

Tucson, Ariz.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,981; Par: 72

First Round

Brett Quigley 34-31—65
Brian Cooper 34-32—66
John Huston 34-32—66
Kirk Triplett 34-32—66
Alex Cejka 33-34—67
Marco Dawson 36-32—68
Ken Duke 35-33—68
Jerry Kelly 33-35—68
David Toms 35-33—68
Mike Weir 32-36—68
Michael Allen 33-36—69
Woody Austin 35-34—69
Ernie Els 35-34—69
Bob Estes 36-33—69
Richard Green 35-34—69
Mark Hensby 34-35—69
Ken Tanigawa 32-37—69
Willie Wood 35-34—69
Y.E. Yang 35-34—69
Harrison Frazar 33-37—70
Tim Herron 35-35—70
Thongchai Jaidee 35-35—70
Lee Janzen 34-36—70
Miguel Angel Jimenez 33-37—70
Scott Parel 34-36—70
Steve Stricker 34-36—70
Doug Barron 38-33—71
Paul Broadhurst 34-37—71
Steve Flesch 35-36—71
Brian Gay 33-38—71
Paul Goydos 37-34—71
Robert Karlsson 36-35—71
Billy Mayfair 35-36—71
Gene Sauers 35-36—71
Duffy Waldorf 36-35—71
Stephen Ames 36-36—72
Billy Andrade 33-39—72
Stuart Appleby 34-38—72
Shane Bertsch 36-36—72
Scott Dunlap 37-35—72
Brandt Jobe 37-35—72
Bernhard Langer 37-35—72
Corey Pavin 36-36—72
Mario Tiziani 37-35—72
Fred Couples 39-34—73
David Frost 36-37—73
Retief Goosen 33-40—73
David McKenzie 38-35—73
Colin Montgomerie 36-37—73
Mark O’Meara 38-35—73
Paul Stankowski 36-37—73
Brad Adamonis 36-38—74
Chris DiMarco 37-37—74
David Duval 36-38—74
Rob Labritz 34-40—74
Tom Lehman 37-37—74
Sandy Lyle 37-37—74
Jeff Maggert 35-39—74
Scott McCarron 36-38—74
Timothy O’Neal 38-36—74
Rod Pampling 36-38—74
Tom Pernice 37-37—74
Tim Petrovic 34-40—74
John Senden 35-39—74
Glen Day 42-33—75
Jim Furyk 36-39—75
David Morland 38-37—75
Dicky Pride 37-38—75
Joe Durant 36-40—76
Fred Funk 37-39—76
Notah Begay 37-40—77
Justin Leonard 38-39—77
Jay Don Blake 39-39—78
Olin Browne 43-35—78
Michael Castillo 38-40—78
Wes Short 44-34—78
John Daly 37-44—81
Gary Hallberg 42-39—81

