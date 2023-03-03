Cologuard Classic Tour Scores

Friday At Catalina Course Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 6,981; Par: 72 First Round Brett Quigley 34-31—65 Brian Cooper…

Friday

At Catalina Course

Tucson, Ariz.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,981; Par: 72

First Round

Brett Quigley 34-31—65 Brian Cooper 34-32—66 John Huston 34-32—66 Kirk Triplett 34-32—66 Alex Cejka 33-34—67 Marco Dawson 36-32—68 Ken Duke 35-33—68 Jerry Kelly 33-35—68 David Toms 35-33—68 Mike Weir 32-36—68 Michael Allen 33-36—69 Woody Austin 35-34—69 Ernie Els 35-34—69 Bob Estes 36-33—69 Richard Green 35-34—69 Mark Hensby 34-35—69 Ken Tanigawa 32-37—69 Willie Wood 35-34—69 Y.E. Yang 35-34—69 Harrison Frazar 33-37—70 Tim Herron 35-35—70 Thongchai Jaidee 35-35—70 Lee Janzen 34-36—70 Miguel Angel Jimenez 33-37—70 Scott Parel 34-36—70 Steve Stricker 34-36—70 Doug Barron 38-33—71 Paul Broadhurst 34-37—71 Steve Flesch 35-36—71 Brian Gay 33-38—71 Paul Goydos 37-34—71 Robert Karlsson 36-35—71 Billy Mayfair 35-36—71 Gene Sauers 35-36—71 Duffy Waldorf 36-35—71 Stephen Ames 36-36—72 Billy Andrade 33-39—72 Stuart Appleby 34-38—72 Shane Bertsch 36-36—72 Scott Dunlap 37-35—72 Brandt Jobe 37-35—72 Bernhard Langer 37-35—72 Corey Pavin 36-36—72 Mario Tiziani 37-35—72 Fred Couples 39-34—73 David Frost 36-37—73 Retief Goosen 33-40—73 David McKenzie 38-35—73 Colin Montgomerie 36-37—73 Mark O’Meara 38-35—73 Paul Stankowski 36-37—73 Brad Adamonis 36-38—74 Chris DiMarco 37-37—74 David Duval 36-38—74 Rob Labritz 34-40—74 Tom Lehman 37-37—74 Sandy Lyle 37-37—74 Jeff Maggert 35-39—74 Scott McCarron 36-38—74 Timothy O’Neal 38-36—74 Rod Pampling 36-38—74 Tom Pernice 37-37—74 Tim Petrovic 34-40—74 John Senden 35-39—74 Glen Day 42-33—75 Jim Furyk 36-39—75 David Morland 38-37—75 Dicky Pride 37-38—75 Joe Durant 36-40—76 Fred Funk 37-39—76 Notah Begay 37-40—77 Justin Leonard 38-39—77 Jay Don Blake 39-39—78 Olin Browne 43-35—78 Michael Castillo 38-40—78 Wes Short 44-34—78 John Daly 37-44—81 Gary Hallberg 42-39—81

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.