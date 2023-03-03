Cologuard Classic Tour Scores

Friday
At Catalina Course
Tucson, Ariz.
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 6,981; Par: 72
First Round
|Brett Quigley
|34-31—65
|Brian Cooper
|34-32—66
|John Huston
|34-32—66
|Kirk Triplett
|34-32—66
|Alex Cejka
|33-34—67
|Marco Dawson
|36-32—68
|Ken Duke
|35-33—68
|Jerry Kelly
|33-35—68
|David Toms
|35-33—68
|Mike Weir
|32-36—68
|Michael Allen
|33-36—69
|Woody Austin
|35-34—69
|Ernie Els
|35-34—69
|Bob Estes
|36-33—69
|Richard Green
|35-34—69
|Mark Hensby
|34-35—69
|Ken Tanigawa
|32-37—69
|Willie Wood
|35-34—69
|Y.E. Yang
|35-34—69
|Harrison Frazar
|33-37—70
|Tim Herron
|35-35—70
|Thongchai Jaidee
|35-35—70
|Lee Janzen
|34-36—70
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|33-37—70
|Scott Parel
|34-36—70
|Steve Stricker
|34-36—70
|Doug Barron
|38-33—71
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-37—71
|Steve Flesch
|35-36—71
|Brian Gay
|33-38—71
|Paul Goydos
|37-34—71
|Robert Karlsson
|36-35—71
|Billy Mayfair
|35-36—71
|Gene Sauers
|35-36—71
|Duffy Waldorf
|36-35—71
|Stephen Ames
|36-36—72
|Billy Andrade
|33-39—72
|Stuart Appleby
|34-38—72
|Shane Bertsch
|36-36—72
|Scott Dunlap
|37-35—72
|Brandt Jobe
|37-35—72
|Bernhard Langer
|37-35—72
|Corey Pavin
|36-36—72
|Mario Tiziani
|37-35—72
|Fred Couples
|39-34—73
|David Frost
|36-37—73
|Retief Goosen
|33-40—73
|David McKenzie
|38-35—73
|Colin Montgomerie
|36-37—73
|Mark O’Meara
|38-35—73
|Paul Stankowski
|36-37—73
|Brad Adamonis
|36-38—74
|Chris DiMarco
|37-37—74
|David Duval
|36-38—74
|Rob Labritz
|34-40—74
|Tom Lehman
|37-37—74
|Sandy Lyle
|37-37—74
|Jeff Maggert
|35-39—74
|Scott McCarron
|36-38—74
|Timothy O’Neal
|38-36—74
|Rod Pampling
|36-38—74
|Tom Pernice
|37-37—74
|Tim Petrovic
|34-40—74
|John Senden
|35-39—74
|Glen Day
|42-33—75
|Jim Furyk
|36-39—75
|David Morland
|38-37—75
|Dicky Pride
|37-38—75
|Joe Durant
|36-40—76
|Fred Funk
|37-39—76
|Notah Begay
|37-40—77
|Justin Leonard
|38-39—77
|Jay Don Blake
|39-39—78
|Olin Browne
|43-35—78
|Michael Castillo
|38-40—78
|Wes Short
|44-34—78
|John Daly
|37-44—81
|Gary Hallberg
|42-39—81
