Collins scores 32 as Monmouth knocks off Hampton 100-64

The Associated Press

March 3, 2023, 4:46 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jack Collins scored 32 points to lead Monmouth over Hampton 100-64 on Friday in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Collins added five rebounds and five steals for the Hawks (7-25). Myles Ruth was 4 of 4 shooting and 9 of 10 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Klemen Vuga shot 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Russell Dean led the Pirates (8-24) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Marquis Godwin added 11 points for Hampton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

