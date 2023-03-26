College Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT First Round Saturday, March 18 At Ocean Center Daytona Beach, Fla. Indiana St. 67, SC-Upstate 62 S.…

All Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, March 18

At Ocean Center

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Indiana St. 67, SC-Upstate 62

S. Utah 72, North Alabama 50

San Jose St. 77, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 52

Charlotte 65, W. Carolina 56

Sunday, March 19

E. Kentucky 91, Cleveland St. 75, OT

Rice 84, Duquesne 78

Radford 72, Tarleton State Texans 70, OT

Milwaukee 87, Stetson 83, OT

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 20

E. Kentucky 89, Indiana St. 88, OT

S. Utah 81, Rice 79

Radford 67, San Jose St. 57

Charlotte 76, Milwaukee 65

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 21

E. Kentucky 108, S. Utah 106, 2OT

Charlotte 63, Radford 56

Championship

Wednesday, March 22

Charlotte 71, E. Kentucky 68

