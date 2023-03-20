Live Radio
College Basketball Invitational Glance

The Associated Press

March 20, 2023, 8:35 PM

All Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, March 18

At Ocean Center

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Indiana St. 67, SC-Upstate 62

S. Utah 72, North Alabama 50

San Jose St. 77, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 52

Charlotte 65, W. Carolina 56

Sunday, March 19

E. Kentucky 91, Cleveland St. 75, OT

Rice 84, Duquesne 78

Radford 72, Tarleton State Texans 70, OT

Milwaukee 87, Stetson 83, OT

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 20

E. Kentucky 89, Indiana St. 88, OT

S. Utah 81, Rice 79

Radford 67, San Jose St. 57

Charlotte 76, Milwaukee 65

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 21

S. Utah vs. E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Radford, 9:30 p.m.

Championship

Wednesday, March 22

Charlotte-Radford winner vs. S. Utah-E. Kentucky winner, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

