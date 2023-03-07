Colgate takes on Lafayette in Patriot League Championship game

Lafayette Leopards (11-22, 7-11 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (25-8, 17-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (11-22, 7-11 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (25-8, 17-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders and the Lafayette Leopards meet in the Patriot League Championship.

The Raiders are 17-1 against Patriot League opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Colgate ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker Richardson averaging 4.6.

The Leopards are 7-11 against Patriot League teams. Lafayette allows 65.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Raiders. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Leo O’Boyle is averaging 11.7 points for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.