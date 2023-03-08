Colgate takes on Lafayette in Patriot League Championship game

Lafayette Leopards (11-22, 7-11 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (25-8, 17-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (11-22, 7-11 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (25-8, 17-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -14; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders take on the Lafayette Leopards in the Patriot League Championship.

The Raiders are 17-1 against Patriot League opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Colgate is the top team in the Patriot League with 38.8 points in the paint led by Keegan Records averaging 11.5.

The Leopards are 7-11 against Patriot League teams. Lafayette is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Raiders. Records is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

CJ Fulton is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Leopards. Josh Rivera is averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

