Colgate squares off against Army in Patriot Tournament

Army Black Knights (17-15, 10-8 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (24-8, 17-1 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders take on the Army Black Knights in the Patriot Tournament.

The Raiders’ record in Patriot games is 17-1, and their record is 7-7 in non-conference games. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Baily averaging 6.0.

The Black Knights’ record in Patriot play is 10-8. Army ranks sixth in the Patriot shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Braeden Smith is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Charlie Peterson is averaging 8.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

