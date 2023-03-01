Cleveland State Vikings and Robert Morris Colonials square off in Horizon Tournament

Robert Morris Colonials (16-16, 10-10 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (19-12, 14-6 Horizon) Cleveland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Robert Morris Colonials (16-16, 10-10 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (19-12, 14-6 Horizon)

Cleveland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland State Vikings face the Robert Morris Colonials in the Horizon Tournament.

The Vikings are 14-6 against Horizon opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Colonials are 10-10 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris scores 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Enoch Cheeks is shooting 45.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.