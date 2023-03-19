Cleveland State and Eastern Kentucky meet in CBI Tournament

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13, 12-6 ASUN) vs. Cleveland State Vikings (21-13, 14-6 Horizon League) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m.…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13, 12-6 ASUN) vs. Cleveland State Vikings (21-13, 14-6 Horizon League)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland State Vikings play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon League play is 14-6, and their record is 7-7 in non-conference games. Cleveland State is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels’ record in ASUN games is 12-6. Eastern Kentucky leads college basketball with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshon Parker is averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Vikings. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Michael Moreno averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Devontae Blanton is shooting 42.0% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.