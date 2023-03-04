Chicago State visits Fresno State after Corbett’s 22-point game

Chicago State Cougars (11-19, 2-0 DI Independent) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-19, 6-12 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (11-19, 2-0 DI Independent) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-19, 6-12 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -12; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jahsean Corbett scored 22 points in Chicago State’s 104-65 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-7 at home. Fresno State has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 3-19 on the road. Chicago State leads the DI Independent scoring 70.3 points per game while shooting 43.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Elijah Weaver averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

