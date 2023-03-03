Chicago State faces Fresno State following Corbett’s 22-point game

Chicago State Cougars (11-19, 2-0 DI Independent) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-19, 6-12 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (11-19, 2-0 DI Independent) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-19, 6-12 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jahsean Corbett scored 22 points in Chicago State’s 104-65 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-7 in home games. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 11.8 assists per game led by Isaiah Hill averaging 3.8.

The Cougars are 3-19 in road games. Chicago State is the DI Independent leader with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Corbett averaging 8.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 12.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Elijah Weaver averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Wesley Cardet Jr. is shooting 45.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.