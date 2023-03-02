Charlotte plays UTSA after Williams’ 25-point showing

Charlotte 49ers (18-11, 9-9 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (9-21, 3-16 C-USA) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (18-11, 9-9 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (9-21, 3-16 C-USA)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on the UTSA Roadrunners after Brice Williams scored 25 points in Charlotte’s 70-54 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-10 at home. UTSA is 2-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 49ers are 9-9 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Buggs III averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Japhet Medor is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UTSA.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 9.6 points for the 49ers. Williams is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.