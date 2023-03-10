Charlotte FC hosts Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action

Atlanta United FC (1-0-1) vs. Charlotte FC (0-2-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte…

Atlanta United FC (1-0-1) vs. Charlotte FC (0-2-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC +131, Atlanta United FC +190, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC and Atlanta United hit the pitch in Eastern Conference action.

Charlotte compiled a 13-18-3 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 10-6-1 in home matches. Charlotte scored 44 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 52.

United put together a 10-14-10 record overall in 2022 while finishing 2-10-5 in road matches. United scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 54.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Guzman Corujo (injured), Kristijan Kahlina (injured).

United: Machop Chol (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Giorgos Giakoumakis (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

