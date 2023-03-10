Charlotte FC hosts Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action

Atlanta United FC (1-0-1) vs. Charlotte FC (0-2-0)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC +131, Atlanta United FC +190, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC and Atlanta United hit the pitch in Eastern Conference action.
Charlotte compiled a 13-18-3 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 10-6-1 in home matches. Charlotte scored 44 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 52.
United put together a 10-14-10 record overall in 2022 while finishing 2-10-5 in road matches. United scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 54.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Guzman Corujo (injured), Kristijan Kahlina (injured).
United: Machop Chol (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Giorgos Giakoumakis (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
