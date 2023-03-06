Charleston (SC) faces Towson in CAA Tournament

Towson Tigers (21-11, 12-6 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (29-3, 16-2 CAA) Washington; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Towson Tigers (21-11, 12-6 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (29-3, 16-2 CAA)

Washington; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -6; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston (SC) Cougars and Towson Tigers play in the CAA Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in CAA play is 16-2, and their record is 13-1 in non-conference games. Charleston (SC) is fourth in the CAA shooting 33.9% from deep, led by Jack Miller shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Tigers’ record in CAA games is 12-6. Towson is fifth in the CAA with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cougars. Ante Brzovic is averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Thompson is averaging 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.