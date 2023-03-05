Charleston (SC) Cougars play in CAA Tournament against the Stony Brook Seawolves

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-21, 6-12 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (28-3, 16-2 CAA) Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-21, 6-12 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (28-3, 16-2 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -18; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston (SC) Cougars square off against the Stony Brook Seawolves in the CAA Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in CAA play is 16-2, and their record is 12-1 against non-conference opponents. Charleston (SC) is fifth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Seawolves are 6-12 in CAA play. Stony Brook allows 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Dalton Bolon is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Frankie Policelli is averaging 13.9 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 85.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.