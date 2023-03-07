Charleston (SC) Cougars face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in CAA Championship

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (24-9, 12-6 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (30-3, 16-2 CAA) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (24-9, 12-6 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (30-3, 16-2 CAA)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -8.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston (SC) Cougars play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in the CAA Championship.

The Cougars’ record in CAA play is 16-2, and their record is 14-1 in non-conference games. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 81.3 points and is shooting 43.9%.

The Seahawks are 12-6 against CAA teams. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.9 points. Ante Brzovic is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Donovan Newby averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Trazarien White is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

